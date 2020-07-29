Income Tax Return filing date for AY 2019-20 extended again, check new deadline here

The Centre on Wednesday further extended the deadline for filing the income tax return for the FY 2019-20 from July 31 to September 30, 2020.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Income Tax Department said.

"In view of the constraints due to the COVID pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due dt for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September 2020, vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020," it said in a tweet.

Earlier, the time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) was extended to July 31, 2020.

The due date for the income tax return for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) has been extended to November 30, 2020, it said.

The government had also extended deadline on various statutory and regulatory compliance requirements further in view of the challenges faced by taxpayers due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The date for making various investment and payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of the IT Act which includes section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC), 80D (Mediclaim) and 80G (Donations) has also been further extended to July 31. Hence the investment and payment can be made up to July 31 for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY 2019-20.

The date for making investment, construction, purchase for claiming roll over benefit and deduction in respect of capital gains under sections 54 to 54GB of the IT Act has also been further extended to September 30, 2020.