Health plan with a top-up offers extra cover at a lower premium

I am a 35 year old living in Gurgaon. I had taken a family floater of Rs 5 lakh for my family including my wife and two kids four years back. With no claim, the coverage has gone up to Rs 10 lakh. Do I need to increase the cover further? – Satyendra Bhaskar

As the age increases and if higher sums insured are opted, the pre-insurance health check-ups are applicable. Also, with the rising age, there are possibilities of developing an illness or major injuries. So it is advisable to increase the sum insured at this young age. You may also opt for an additional top-up plan, which is a deductible health insurance plan with high sum insured options that provide extra coverage at a low premium.

Can an insured claim group or a family floater and individual health insurance plans at the same time? – Mukesh Pal

An insured can make a claim under his/her multiple policies irrespective of group \family floater or individual plans. The insurer(s) shall settle the claim subject to the terms and conditions of the respective policies.

Shreeraj Deshpande, principal Officer, Future Generali India Insurance