EPFO Update: Here's how you can check your PF balance without internet

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is a government-backed saving scheme that deducts the amount from the employee and your salary for future savings. Over 6 crore employees have benefited from this.

Now, everyone can log in to the official website of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and check their provident fund balance. But what if you have no access to the internet? How will you check it then?

Well, no worries because we have the answer to it.

You can easily check your PF balance simply by sending a simple SMS from your phone to a particular number or through a missed call.

Here are some ways in which you can check your PF balance:

- Via SMS:

You can send this text, 'EPFO ​​UAN LAN' to 7738299899 from your EPFO registered mobile number. The 'LAN' in the text message stands for your language. If you want information in English, then instead of LAN, you have to write ENG. Similarly, HIN is to be written for Hindi and TAM for Tamil.

- Via missed calls:

You can always give a missed call on the number 011 22901406 from your registered mobile number.

- Via UMANG App

If you have a smartphone then you can check your EPF balance whenever you want through the app. For this, open UMANG AF and click on EPFO. In this, click on Employee Centric Services and after that click on View Passbook and enter UAN and Password. You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. After entering it, you can see the EPF balance.

- Via Website

To check your balance online, visit the EPF passbook portal. Log in to this portal using your UAN and password. Then click on Download / View Passbook and then the passbook will open in front of you in which you can see the balance.