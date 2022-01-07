Provident Fund Alert! Government transfers huge amount to EPFO accounts - Check balance here

All individuals who have a Provident Fund account, here's some good news for you. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which deducts PF from the employee and your salary has debited the interest money in the account of employees and more than 6 crore employees have benefited from this.

Let us tell you, for the financial year 2021-22, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued interest at the rate of 8.50 per cent to the account of 22.55 crore PF account holders.

Here's how you can check your EPFO balance through missed calls:

If you are a PF account holder and your mobile number is linked with your PF account, then you can get information about your PF account balance even without a UAN number.

For this, EPFO ​​account holders can know the balance of their account by making a missed call on the number 011-22901406. As soon as you make a missed call on this number, your UAN number and PF account balance information are sent to your registered number within some time.

Any PF account holder can also check his PF account balance through the EPFO's SMS facility. To avail of this facility, you have to SMS 'EPFOHO UAN' to the number 77382-99899. As soon as SMS is done, your UAN number and PF account balance information will be sent to your number within some time.

An EPFO holder can also check their balance by visiting the https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login website.