Good news for EPFO employees: BIG decision to benefit 30000 employees - Know details here

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to span 10 venues in West Indies and USA from June 4 to 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Good news for EPFO employees: BIG decision to benefit 30000 employees - Know details here

The amount of accidental demise has increased to Rs 8 lakh. Under this fund, earlier only Rs 4.20 lakh was given to the dependent of the employee.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

EPFO Accidental Death Double Amount: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken a major decision for its employees and their dependents. In fact, EPFO employees will be paid double the amount after their sudden death. The Central Board provides ex-gratia death relief fund to the employee's family after his/her sudden demise. This new decision by the EPFO will now benefit about 30,000 employees across the country. The institute has also issued circulars in its offices informing the decision.

According to reports, EPFO, in the circular has clarified, that the money received by the nominee will not be given to his family, who died due to COVID-19. Now the amount of accidental demise has increased to Rs 8 lakh. Under this fund, earlier only Rs 4.20 lakh was given to the dependent of the employee. 

10 per cent amount may increase every third year

It has also been decided that every third year, efforts will be made to increase the amount by about 10 per cent. State that the members of the EPFO had demanded that an amount of at least Rs 10 lakh and a maximum of Rs 20 lakh be given. According to the circular of the EPFO, if the employee dies of non-covid, his family or nominee will get an amount of Rs 8 lakh. This amount will be for employees across the country of EPFO. This amount will be given from the Welfare Fund. On the other hand, if the employee died of the Coronavirus, then the order dated April 28, 2020, will apply.

EPFO gives 8.5% interest on PF amount 

Recently, the Central Government transferred an interest of PF to the accounts of 6.5 crore people. For the past few months, people have been waiting for interest on account-holding PF. EPFO has paid 8.5 per cent interest on PF amount this time. You can check for how much interest you have received while sitting at home. You can only find out PF interest with the help of a mobile number registered link with PF account.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE