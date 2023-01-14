EPFO: How to transfer PF balance from old company? How to check provident fund balance?

EPFO: You need information like your UAN number, bank account numbers, mobile phone, Aadhaar (Representational)

Provident fund is a great savings instrument. Its main aim is to generate retirement funds. A portion of your salary is deducted every month. It gets added to your retirement corpus that you can take out after retirement. It also gives people tax breaks. Hence, people don't find that they are paying the provident fund year after year. However, what happens when you shift your companies and don't use the same provident fund account? Well, you can transfer the PF funds of all previous companies into your current PF account. Here's how to do that.

For that, you need information like your UAN number, bank account numbers, mobile phone, Aadhaar. All these details must be linked to your UAN.

How to check your PF balance.

Log on to ​​https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. Punch in your UAN number and password and captcha code.

Go to the Members profile. Check your personal details.

View the passbook option. Punch in your details again.

Details of all the PF accounts will be visible in a drop down menu. The bottom most id will be your current company. Click the view passbook to see your balance.

To transfer your balance, check your old company's service history and see the entry date and exit date have been updated by the old companies. Go to the online services option and click One Member One EPF Account option. Push the transfer button.

A new page will appear wherein your personal information, details of your existing companies and current company will be displayed.

Enter your UAN details. PF IDs of all your previous companies will appear. Select the one whose money you want to transfer to your current account.

You will get an OTP for authentication. Fill the OTP.

A message saying your claim has been successfully submitted will appear.

Take out the print out and give it to your current company. It will be sent by them to the PF office. The balance transfer will take between 7 and 30 days.