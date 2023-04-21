Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on April 21 or April 22 in India? State-wise list

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays state wise list (File photo)

As the country is gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, marking the end of the month of Ramadan, many remain confused as to when the banks will remain closed in India, on Friday or Saturday. The bank holiday in India will fall on both, April 21 and April 22, depending on the state.

The public and private sector banks in India will remain closed on April 21 i.e. Friday and April 22 i.e. Saturday on the occasion of Eid 2023, depending on the state, as each state has a different list of bank holidays during their calendar year.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays states that several private and public sector banks in India will remain closed on the fourth Saturday of April – April 22 – on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.

In accordance with the RBI regulations for many banks, they will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, which means that banks will indefinitely remain closed on April 22, while some states are also shutting their banks on April 21, Friday.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays: State-wise list

Banks closed on April 21, Friday – Tripura, Kerala, Jammu, Srinagar

Banks closed on April 22, Saturday - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Srinagar.

Further, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21, when the moon will be visible in the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will be observing Eid 2023 on Friday, April 21.

