Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on April 21 or April 22 in India? State-wise list

As Eid-ul-Fits 2023 celebrations are approaching, many remain confused as to when the banks will be closed for the festival in India, on Friday or Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on April 21 or April 22 in India? State-wise list
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays state wise list (File photo)

As the country is gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, marking the end of the month of Ramadan, many remain confused as to when the banks will remain closed in India, on Friday or Saturday. The bank holiday in India will fall on both, April 21 and April 22, depending on the state.

The public and private sector banks in India will remain closed on April 21 i.e. Friday and April 22 i.e. Saturday on the occasion of Eid 2023, depending on the state, as each state has a different list of bank holidays during their calendar year.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays states that several private and public sector banks in India will remain closed on the fourth Saturday of April – April 22 – on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.

In accordance with the RBI regulations for many banks, they will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, which means that banks will indefinitely remain closed on April 22, while some states are also shutting their banks on April 21, Friday.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 bank holidays: State-wise list

Banks closed on April 21, Friday – Tripura, Kerala, Jammu, Srinagar

Banks closed on April 22, Saturday - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Srinagar.

Further, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21, when the moon will be visible in the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will be observing Eid 2023 on Friday, April 21.

READ | Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Moon sighting date, timings in New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Bengaluru

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 671 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.