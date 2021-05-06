COVID-19: 7.35 million Indians lost jobs in April - if you are one of them here's some avenues for you

COVID-19 pandemic has not just played havoc with the lives of people, but several people have even lost their source of employment and businesses are shutting down leaving people clueless about their future. India's second pandemic wave crashed across the labour market in April, erasing at least 7.35 million jobs.

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed that the number of employees, both salaried and non-salaried, fell from 398.14 million in March to 390.79 million in April, in the third straight month of falling jobs. In January, the number of people employed in India was 400.7 million, CMIE data showed.

April also saw a fall in the employment rate and labour force participation rate, and a sharp increase in the number of people who are unemployed. Due to the closure of the economic activity owing to the pandemic, these people are not actively looking for employment.

According to CMIE, the employment rate fell from 37.56% in March to 36.79% in April, hitting a four-month low. Looking at the present scenario, today we bring before you some options as to what you can do to earn a living during the pandemic if you have lost your source of employment.

Online selling

Tie up with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart and start selling your products. These companies have a vast network that can be utilised.

Freelance

You can opt for freelancing and consultation. Based on your skills, you can do freelancing in designing, writing, blog editing, video editing, proofreading.

To become a consultant, you need a mix of knowledge and experience. You must have the skill to convince others with a sense of conviction.

Blogger

Blogging is all about passion and your passion can fetch you a good amount of money. But yes, it has to click with the audience.

Affiliate Marketing

During the ongoing pandemic, this can be a good option for those who are looking for earning. You need to sell products of companies and get a commission.

YouTube Channel, Instagram

YouTube channel, Instagram can be a good source of income. You can start your own YouTube channel, become social media influencers on Instagram.