Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Compound Interest: How small investments today can grow into huge sums later

The power of compound interest can turn small investments into huge sums.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Compound Interest: How small investments today can grow into huge sums later
Compound Interest: How small investments today can grow into huge sums later

Investing is often seen as a complicated and daunting task, but it is crucial to plan for the future and secure financial stability. One of the simplest and most effective ways to invest is through compound interest. The power of compound interest lies in its ability to generate substantial returns over time, even from small initial investments.

Compound interest is interest calculated on the initial principal and the accumulated interest from previous periods. The more frequently interest is compounded, the faster the investment grows. The key to unlocking the power of compound interest is to start early and be consistent with investments. Small contributions made regularly over a long period of time can result in substantial growth.

For example, if you invested Rs. 5000 per year for 30 years at an annual return rate of 8 per cent compounded annually, you would have a total investment of Rs. 1,50,000 and a final value of Rs. 8,26,385. The growth of the investment can be attributed to the power of compounding, where the interest earned in the earlier years is reinvested and grows along with the initial investment.

Savings accounts, fixed deposits, and mutual funds are just a few examples of investment vehicles where compound interest can be applied. The investment will need more time to grow, and the ultimate returns will be higher, the sooner one starts investing. To fully profit from compounding, investment requires a disciplined and persistent approach.

In India, there are various investment options that offer the power of compounding. For example, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a popular investment option for those looking for long-term savings. The PPF offers a fixed rate of interest, currently 7.1 per cent, and is compounded annually. The investment grows tax-free and the maturity period is 15 years.

Read more: LIC Jeevan Saral: Invest Rs 182 PD in this policy and get up to Rs 15.5 lakh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.