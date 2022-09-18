Bank holiday in September 2022: Banks to remain closed for these days in this week

Representational Image

September 2022 is jam-packed with events across the nation. We are halfway through September and this month, many private and public sector banks across India were to remain closed.

Banks will be shut for 13 days in total including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays as per the guideline of the Reserve Bank of India. All national holidays, as well as some state-specific regional holidays, result in bank closures. Local state governments determine regional holidays.

Here’s the list of bank holidays of upcoming week from 18th September to 24th September 2022:

September 18: Weekend bank holiday all over India.

September 21: On the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kerala, banks will be closed.