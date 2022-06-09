Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to remain closed for 4 days between June 11 and 15, check full list

File photo

Bank will remain close for 4 days between June 11 and 15, 2022. Many private and public sector banks across India will remain closed for a total of eight days this month. Out of these eight holidays, six are weekend leaves.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.

There are only two holidays this month under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act in June 2022, rest are all weekend leaves.

It is important to note that the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

List of bank holidays between June 11 and 15, 2022:

June 11, 2022: Second Saturday

June 12, 2022: Sunday

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: Bank branches will remain shut in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha

June 15, 2022 (Wednesday): YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar)

We would suggest that if you have any bank-related work you should complete it while keeping in mind the bank holidays mentioned above.