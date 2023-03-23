Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: You can now link your Voter ID and Aadhaar by this date, check latest deadline

The Indian government has extended the deadline for linking Voter ID card and Aadhaar. Initially set to expire on March 31, 2023, the deadline has been extended by one year, to March 31, 2024, providing relief to Voter ID card holders. However, it is important to note that linking Voter ID with Aadhaar is not mandatory and depends solely on the user's preference.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on June 17, 2022, setting the previous deadline of March 31, 2023. The extension to 2024 provides more time for individuals to make the decision to link their IDs if they so choose.

For those who wish to link their Voter ID with Aadhaar, the process is relatively simple. First, visit the National Voters' Services Portal website, nvsp.in, and select the "Search in Electoral Roll" option on the home page. Enter your personal information and Aadhaar number, and an OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar. Simply enter the OTP on the website, and the two IDs will be linked in under 10 minutes.

While the extension provides more time for individuals to link their Voter ID with Aadhaar, it is important to remember that it is not mandatory to do so. The decision to link the two IDs should be made based on personal preference and convenience. The extension provides relief to individuals who may have previously struggled to meet the deadline, and it is hoped that the additional time will encourage more individuals to link their IDs for easier access to various government schemes and services.

