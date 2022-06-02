Mumbai seeing sudden surge in Covid cases, possible reasons and precautions to take

(Image Source: IANS)

India's financial capital Mumbai is once again witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra task force is calling this a slight wave driven by mild Omicron variants. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The positivity rate in the city went up to 8.4% from 6%. On February 4, Mumbai had recorded 846 infections and seven fatalities. A Maharashtra task force official on Wednesday said that to avoid the further spread of the virus, it is essential for all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing face mask and avoid crowding. The official also urged everyone to remain vigilant.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases. Covid task force official Dr Shashank Joshi said on Twitter that the trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Dharavi reported 10 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a BMC official said. With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37.

Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave ,mild omicron variants. Protect Vulnerables ,Keep close watch on hospitalization, Covid-19 appropriate recommended esp in indoor closed environments Avoid crowding.Make Masking a health habit .Stay Vigilant without panic . pic.twitter.com/mi7gOfstxT June 1, 2022

"We are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and some (areas) of Thane. Today there are 3,475 Covid cases out of which around 2500 cases are from Mumbai. Out of 2500 cases, no one is admitted to the hospital. So no need to worry," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Tope said people need to take precautions and avoid leaving homes unless necessary. "Use of masks will be made mandatory," the minister said. The warning comes a day after state health department data showed that Mumbai saw a 200% increase in Covid-19 infections in May compared to cases in April.

BMC warns of surge in coming days

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines and warned of a massive surge in cases in the coming days. "With monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," it said. Seeing the sudden surge, BMC has decided to speed up testing across the city.