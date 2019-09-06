Mumbai: Rains fail to dampen railway machinery, services back on track within hours

Headlines

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Viral video: Indian man's Bollywood-inspired proposal to gf at Auckland airport wins hearts online

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh shows off mass avatar in Atlee's action-packed film, fans say 'it will break Pathaan's records'

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Fastest players to reach 19 ODI centuries

Luxurious things owned by BTS' members RM, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-hope

Fastest centuries in ODI Asia Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh shows off mass avatar in Atlee's action-packed film, fans say 'it will break Pathaan's records'

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Rains fail to dampen railway machinery, services back on track within hours

Rail authorities attribute it to no technical snag in trains despite being marooned on submerged tracks for hours.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Though heavy rains brought city's suburban railway on its knees on Wednesday, it was only a matter of hours before it got back on its feet. Fewer local trains were stranded despite being hit by almost 500mm rains in 36 hours. Rail authorities attribute it to no technical snag in trains despite being marooned on submerged tracks for hours.

"Rains could not throw railway machinery out of gear. Thus, we managed to get most of the rakes back on tracks with ease on Thursday," said a Central Railway (CR) official condition of anonymity.

Wednesday night was a busy one for rail staff working at car sheds on both CR and WR. According to sources, every train was inspected immediately after its arrival in the car shed. They even worked night shifts to carry out inspection of the rakes stranded on waterlogged tracks.

It was a major relief for commuters who were apprehensive of disruption in services on Thursday. "After rains disrupted operations for hours on Wednesday, we were apprehensive about its punctuality on Thursday. However, it's quite an achievement that both CR and WR managed to restore operations with little damage," said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

In early August, waterlogged tracks in wake of heavy downpour disrupted operations on CR for more than 46 hours.

On Thursday, Central and Western Railways had a meeting on factors that led to disruption in services despite no technical snag.

Flooding of state-of-the-art Virar car shed where trains are parked and maintained might be obe of the reasons, said an official from WR. The situation continued to remain grim even on Thursday despite no rains. "This car shed has been built in a low lying area. Thus, it was waterlogged in the wake of heavy downpour making it difficult to park trains," said the official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, these issues on waterlogging were discussed. After Mithi river overflowed, water crossed danger levels at Sion, Chunabhatti, and Kurla leading to disruption in services. However, the trouble was more prominent at Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli which got flooded due to construction work and rampant dumping of debris near tracks, said senior CR officials. The main line on CSMT-Thane was shut for almost 17 hours, while the CSMT-Andheri/Panvel Harbour line opened after over 14 hours.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Trishala Gurung, doctor-turned-singer who stole the show at Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony in Pakistan

This actor won every Best Debut award for first film, gave multiple hits, but controversial rape case ended career at 34

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, time, significance, history

Meet man with Rs 9000 crore net worth rumored to be dating Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE