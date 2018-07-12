Mumbai: Paver blocks a graver danger, say motorists

Experts agree but say a thorough job can ensure that the blocks don't give way or break loose.

Several agencies have adopted paver blocks as a quick fix for potholes that opened up after the heavy downpour this week, but it is a bane for motorists on the Western Express Highway who complain of the loose blocks proving to be a bigger risk than potholes. Experts agree but say a thorough job can ensure that the blocks don't give way or break loose.

"They get dislodged from the potholes and become dangerous as tyres could skid on them," said Ganesh Rane, a resident of Malad who commutes on his bike to SEEPZ.

Sudhir Badami, city-based transportation expert, said there is no harm in using paver blocks on a temporary basis but it should be done properly. "During heavy rains, hot mix cannot be put in so paver blocks can be a quick fix but it should not be done the way it's being done. The pothole needs to be dug a little and paver blocks have to be broken into shape and fitted to ensure they are not above the bitumen surface," he said.

A PWD official said: "We are using paver blocks only for time being."