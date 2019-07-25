Mumbai: Man admitted for treatment hangs self inside hospital

A 25 year-old man who is said to be the son of former corporator allegedly hanged himself to death inside a multi-specialty hospital where he was admitted for treatment. The deceased identified as Ankit Rai was admitted at Advanced Multi-specialty hospital in Irla area of Vile Parle and the incident was reported on Wednesday morning when his body was found hanging inside the washroom of his ward.

According to the police, Ankit is the son of Manoj Rai, a former corporator, and he was under depression for a reason which has not been disclosed by the police. Sources in the Juhu police claim that Ankit was admitted four days back as his condition deteriorated and he started acted in an unusual manner.

"On Wednesday morning around 7.30 am, the family members of the deceased found his body hanging inside the washroom from his pants. The reason behind the extreme step is yet unknown but after the body was found, the family informed the police. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot and we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. Further investigation is underway," said a police officer.

Ankit's body has been taken to Copper hospital for post mortem.