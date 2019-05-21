Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai: Ganga Jamuna talkies finds mention in dangerous buildings list

Earlier in 2008, it was reported that it would be demolished and reconstructed into a sprawling multiplex after seeking permission for redevelopment from the civic body.

Shraddha Bhojane

Updated: May 21, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

The iconic Ganga Jamuna theatre building shut for 18 years is a sad reflection of its glorious past. The building made its way to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) list of dilapidated buildings in the city.

Earlier in 2008, it was reported that it would be demolished and reconstructed into a sprawling multiplex after seeking permission for redevelopment from the civic body. The new building was supposed to have a ground level and a basement, plus an eight-storey structure. The total built up area is 3,059 square metres. However, the plan did not work out.

This famous landmark, previously functioned as a single theatre cinema, lies in a state of neglect and disrepair. Originally owned by Mr Gul Achhra, the Ganga Jamuna theatres were once known for screening classic movies. But with the growth of multiplexes and the impact of piracy single screen theatres saw a steady decline in footfalls.

"Once quality films were screened in the Ganga Jamuna theatres. The original 80% of the total occupancy fell down to 15-20%. After this, the screening of 'B'

'C' grade movies to attract the audience," explains Nitin Datar, head of Theatres Owners Association

However, this respite was short-lived and consistent losses led to shutting down of the Ganga Jamuna Theatres.

Recently, another iconic cinema 'Chitra' in Dadar downed shutters due to consistent loses and fall in revenues. 'Sharda' also closed down a while ago. In Maharashtra, there were around 1200 single screen cinemas. This number has been reduced to a mere 400. In Mumbai itself, there are only 60 single screen cinemas left. A number of them have been closed down due to the excessive rules and regulations imposed by the government on the theatre owners, explains Datar.

The closing down of these theatres has impacted its owners as well a slice of the city's cinema-going past is lost every time a new theatre shuts down.

Failed Plan

  • Once a famous cinema hall, Ganga Jamuna theatre in Tardeo has remained shut for the past 18 years 
  • In 2008, it was proposed to be razed to make way for an 8-storey mall
  • The redevelopment plan was approved by BMC, however, the plan did not work out

