Mumbai: Fowerboy meets bizman, rest is history

Five years ago Rahul Rajesh Kharvwa was a florist at Haji Ali. Today, he is pursuing his dreams to become an engineer after passing his Xth boards with 69%.

What changed his fate? A chance meeting and a selfie with Rhythem Arvind Gada, a businessman from Dadar, which turned into friendship brought a twist in his tale.

Rahul was 13-years-old when he met Rhythem at Haji Ali Signal five years ago.

"My parents died when I was one-year-old. My grandmother bought up me. I started selling flowers at Haji Ali signal when I was five-year-old due to financial strains. I enrolled in St Catherine of Siena at Bandra West, but dropped out since I was unable to pay the fees," said Kharvwa, who resides in a slum near RTO office at Bombay Central.

"On 13 August 2013, I met Rhythem at Haji Ali junction. When I requested him to buy flowers, which he obliged happily, he offered me a packet of biscuits. I refused and asked for water instead. He offered me a bottle and clicked a selfie with me. He took my details and admitted me to St Catherine of Siena the very next day. I was overjoyed," said Rahul.

He then shifted to BK Sahakari Vidya Mandir, from where he completed his secondary education.

Speaking with DNA Rhythem said, "Rahul is an intelligent boy. I wanted him to realize his dream. I helped him with his education but never gave him cash. I provided him with essentials like cycle, shoes, school uniforms, clothes, etc."

Rahul said, "I still sell flowers and earn Rs 500-600 per day. I am pursuing a diploma course in engineering. All thanks to Rhythem."

Rhythem has a 3-years-old daughter who is close to Rahul. For Rhythem, Rahul is like his elder child and has vowed to help him succeed in every aspect of life.