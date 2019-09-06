Mumbai: Colaba Woods to get a Miyawaki forest

The saplings will be planted at the peripheries in the park so that walking area is untouched.

Colaba Woods Park, an open space in the tony neighborhood of Cuffe Parade is set to get a forest feel. About 5,000 saplings will be planted in the area for over a period of five days from this Saturday. The drive will see local residents, mothers and kids besides labourers among those who will be planting the saplings. Also a nature trail will be conducted to explain the varieties of trees on Saturday.



Forest Creator, an NGO which is working towards bringing back forest using Miyawaki method, along with local corporator Harshita Narwekar in collaboration BMC will be planting 5,000 saplings. The Miyawaki method is a Japanese technique of growing dense plantations in a short time. Dr Akira Miyawaki, a botanist started the method in 1980s. At Colaba Woods, 34 varieties of native species will be planted over a period of five days. Among those are vad, mango, amla, jackfruit, sitafal, imli and neem among others. "We have planted over six lakh trees across the country and wanted to do something here too. We are starting towards the end of the monsoon as the saplings would not have survived the rains," said Annuja S Sanghvi, project lead with Forest Creator who came up with the initiative a year ago and approached Narwekar. "After this, we can identify more spots in the area and get requisite permissions," said Narwekar.



The saplings will be planted at the peripheries in the park so that walking area is untouched. "In this Japanese method of plantation, dense urban forest can be created in less space. With increasing development projects, we can now compensate by having more trees in less space," said S Attarde, assistant superintendent of garden for A Ward.