Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Mother, father, 3-year-old son injured in FOB collapse

Chembur resident Sonali Navale (32), along with her 3-year-old son, and her husband Rajendra was on the CSMT foot over bridge (FOB) when it collapsed on Thursday evening. The family of three was at the end of the bridge when it collapsed and all three of them got injured. Sonali held on tightly to her son yet, he got injured. While Sonali has hip and leg injuries, her husband has serious injuries on his spine, knee, and ankle, Sonali's relative said.

The couple was immediately admitted to the GT Hospital at CSMT. However, on Friday morning, the couple decided to move to Jaslok hospital for further treatment.

According to doctors at the Jaslok hospital, Rajendra has a lumbar spine injury. The MRI, CT scan, and X-ray were done and he might need surgery, doctors said. Sonali has a hip and leg injury and blood clots. An X-ray has been done, but doctors are still deciding on the line of treatment for her. However, 3-year-old Adhvit has Polytrauma (multiple fractures in his ankle). They will be under observation for a few days at the hospital.

