Mumbai: Activist cries foul as police give clean chit to T-Series' 'porn clips'

Social activist and resident of Naigaon, Swapnil Hiray, has accused police of conniving with T-Series to dispose of a case related to uploading of porn videos on the latter's website.

Earlier, Vasai-based Manikpur police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. In the FIR it was mentioned that in the uploaded video, minors could be seen caught in an obscene act.

Manikpur police took proper guidance from the Cyber Cell, Censor Board of India and Public Prosecutor and registered the case. However, after registering the case, T-Series reportedly removed all the content from its website, activist Hiray claimed.

According to a police officer, “In December 2016, activist Swapnil Hiray found pornography videos on www.tseries.com website while searching for old songs. He immediately informed the Manikpur police and submitted an application to the police requesting them to register an FIR against the company. The music company uploaded A and B grade videos on its website. The police also found adult Bhojpuri videos in which the company did not have any kind of permission to upload such type of content. After receiving a complaint, we took advice from various departments of the Cyber Cell, Censor Board and Public Prosecutor and register the case.”

Police Speak In the CDs, we didn't find any content which is vulgar. We also took the Censor Board help to investigate in this matter. We are not hiding anything and have not misplaced any evidences of CDs.

Speaking with DNA, activist Swapnil Hiray said, “In December 2016, I found many videos where small children who are under 18 were seen performing oral sex which leaves a negative impact on our society. Later I approached the Manikpur police to register an FIR. I also submitted CDs, screenshots, videos as evidence.”

“On August 22 this year, I received a letter from Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manikpur station saying CDs which I handed over containing alleged videos are not deriving any evidence. This is an absolutely objectionable and irresponsible statement from the police. After a deep investigation by checking all the facts and evidence of the case only police registered this FIR. Also, they took screenshots of alleged videos at the police station and sent notice via post and email to the accused. It clearly shows that either the CDs are misplaced or police are trying to shield the accused firm.”

When DNA contacted T-Series, their spokesperson reacted by saying, “We are not aware of this case or any such incident.”