Metro-7 works: WEH to get 60 more traffic wardens

With traffic snarls increasing everyday on the Western Express Highway (WEH) as civil construction of Andheri East-Dahisar East Metro-7 corridor catching up pace, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to have additional 60 traffic wardens to be recruited for managing and assisting traffic police for diversion of traffic on WEH.

The construction of Metro-7 corridor started in mid-2016 during the MMRDA and contractors had deployed around 100 traffic wardens. "The deployment of additional traffic wardens has been demanded by the traffic police department. We are installing barricades on several more stretches on the alignment and now additional traffic wardens will be required to divert traffic," said an MMRDA official.

The civil construction of Metro-7 is divided into three packages and a total of 60 traffic wardens wherein 20 traffic wardens will be allocated per package. During the construction work of Metro-7, several lanes on the WEH are kept shut and the traffic is diverted by installing barricades on the opposite lanes.

Earlier, the MMRDA had also provided 500 barricades, 200 walkie talkie sets, 42 two-wheelers, 8 Hydraulic Cranes, 4 Hippo Cranes, 2300 signage's etc to traffic police. The MMRDA had also asked BEST to run additional buses on the Bandra, Andheri and Dahisar route.