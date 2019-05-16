Maharashtra govt may seek ordinance route to resolve admissions logjam

Such a move has to get clearance from the election commission and the government has already sought approval for the same

The state government is contemplating to issue an ordinance to ensure that Maratha community students get admission in the post graduate medical courses. Such a move has to get clearance from the election commission and the government has already sought approval for the same.

More than 280 students of Maratha community have been protesting against the incumbent government for denying them admission in the PG courses. The protest at Azad Maidan entered ninth day on Wednesday.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and Senior leader Chandrakant Patil had a meeting with protesters and Maratha leaders again to address the issue amicably. With no solution in sight, protesters decided to continue their protest.

"If they give us a written promise, we can think over it. Unless our demands are met, we will not withdraw our protest," said a protester.

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil advised parents and students not to panic.

"Government will take all necessary steps to provide relief to these students. We are exploring various ways to help them. We want to ensure that their academic year do not go waste. We have extended the entrance exam deadline. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked us to finish the exam procedure before May 15. However, we had requested for an extension to May 31," explained Patil.

Supreme Court had quashed the Maratha reservations in PG medical courses saying that the admission procedure for these courses had started on February 22, while Maratha reservations came in effect on November 30.

"We told the court that the exam notification was issued on February 22. However, the entrance exam was conducted later. Besides, everyone had a right to sit for the exam," said a BJP minister.

The minister added they have also asked the Central government for additional seats for these students.