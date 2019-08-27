If government helps, all Ganpatis can go eco-friendly, says BGSS

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella body of Ganpati mandals in city, said that if government helps, all Ganpati idols could be eco-friendly in three years. The body was interacting with the press as part of a press conference scheduled with The Press Club, Mumbai on Monday.

"We have earlier also asked the government for help. In Goa, they have banned Plaster of Paris (POP) idols. But murtikars get Rs 100 as aide from government. The government should look to doing the same here. We can start with house-hold Ganpatis and then move to Sarvajanik," said Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of BGSS.

In the last celebration, as per BGSS, there of the 2,22,026 house hold Ganpatis that were immersed, 32,959 were eco-friendly. In case of Sarvajanik, of the 13,347 idols, 843 were eco-friendly.

The Samiti's officer bearers which have members of prominent Ganpati mandals said that they had taken measures over an above they take every year to ensure that festival is eco-friendly. "This year we will be having a plastic bottle crushing machine that you see in Churchgate station. Plastic was not being treated and hence we thought of doing this. On an average 15,000 bottles per day will be put into it," said Satish Nayak, spokesperson of GSB Seva Mandal, King Circle, which is considered to be the most expensive Ganpati.

Though mandals expected that there will drop of ads by 25 percent due to recession, celebrations would not be impacted. "We have also issued a code of conduct to adhere to decibel levels, have security arrangement in place due to terror threats and will be giving Rs 10 crore to chief minister's relief fund towards the tragedy that happened," said Dahibhavkar.