Expert's Take: Professionals answer queries on consumer issues

Headlines

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Indian cricketers who own private jets

Indian superfoods you must include in your daily diet

Diabetes: Easy ways to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Expert's Take: Professionals answer queries on consumer issues

Our experts will take your questions and offer their expertise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 07:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

DNA, brings to its readers expert’s take, where experts from a variety of fields take questions and give ready answers to issues close to citizen’s heart. Our experts will take your questions and offer their expertise. Today we bring to you our expert’s take on consumer issues.

I had booked a 2-BHK flat in White City, Kandivali in October 2017. The Agreement was executed on 16th December 2017 with the promised date of possession as 30th June 2019. We find on MahaRERA website that the date of possession has been postponed to 29 June 2020. Till 1st August 2018 we have paid a total amount of Rs 1,20,40,727 out of total cost of Rs1,65,000. I have been paying the pre-EMI for housing loan and the house rent throughout the time period with the hope that we will get possession on 30th June 2019. We made lot of correspondence too. But till date there is no communication from them. In the above scenario, please guide to put up a fight against the builder.
—R. Viraj

As per Sec 18 (1) of Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016, where the promoter fails or  is unable to give possession of the flat to the allottee (i.e. home-buyer) in accordance with the terms of the
agreement by the date specified therein, he must pay to the allottee for every month of delay the interest on the entire amount paid for, till handing over the possession. The rate of interest as prescribed in  MahaRERA rules is SBI’s highest Marginal Cost of  Lending Rate (MCLR) plus two percent.  
You should therefore write to your promoter quoting Sec 18 (1) of RERA and call upon him to start paying interest at the above rate to you per month from 1st July 2019 onward till you get the valid possession  for the entire amount you have paid so far from the dates of respective payments made by  you.
In case the Promoter fails or denies paying you this rightful interest guaranteed under Sec 18 (1), you can file a formal complaint at MahaRERA to claim this amount on account of delay in giving possession as promised.  Such Complaint is required to be filed on-line. MahaRERA Website gives details about how to file a complaint at MahaRERA.

I understand new Consumer Protection Act provides stringent penalties and punishments for adulterated and spurious goods. Can you give details of these penalties and punishments?  I also wonder whether Government will have enough machinery to enforce such stringent penalties. — Smita Deodhar  

Adulterated products

The new CPA provides that whoever manufactures, stores, sells, distributes or imports product containing adulterant but does not cause any injury to consumer, he is liable for imprisonment upto 6 months and with fine upto Rs 1 lakh. But in case it causes injury, grievous hurt or death, the imprisonment increases right upto life imprisonment and penalty upto Rs 10 lakhs depending on gravity of injury.

Spurious goods

In case of spurious goods, there has to be an injury to the consumer and in such cases, depending on gravity of injury,  the offender isliable for imprisonment  from 1 year upto life imprisonment and fine from Rs 3 lakhs to 10 lakhs. The government is expected to provide adequate infrastructure to cope up with such enhanced responsibilities...

(The author is Chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

Explainer: What is data fiduciary under 'Data Protection Bill' and how will proposed law impact business?

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE