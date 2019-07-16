Campus elections in Maharashtra to conclude before September 30

University elections are back at Maharashtra campuses again. Following a government decision, college elections which were banned across the state campuses 26 years back are supposed to take place again, and conclude by September.

The state government has begun preparations to conduct the campus elections before the assembly elections slated for October. An amendment to this effect has already been made in the Universities Act.

As part of the preparations, a meeting of all pro vice-chancellors, principals, Election Commission officials and legal experts is organised on July 17. All the universities in the state have been asked to give their election time table by July 31. All universities are supposed to complete their respective elections by September 30.

The election is supposed to take place in two rounds. The first is set to take place in August, and the second in September. Universities have begun preparations as per this schedule.

First, every university will hold polls to elect a representative, student council president, student secretary, woman representative and backward class representative at the college level.

In the second round, these representatives from colleges will elect a student council president, secretary, woman representative and backward class representative for the respective universities. The elections will take place using ballot paper.

As per the history of college elections in the state, the biggest concern for the government is to guarantee the security of the students during the election time.

"We are happy that there will be someone to solve our issues. Besides students will also get an opportunity to groom their leadership skills," said Pratik Bagoria, a student of KC College.

"We are happy there is a provision for a woman representative. We will benefit with a woman representative getting an opportunity to fight elections," said Mishka Menon, student, Lala Lajpatrai College.

Campuses are abuzz with discussions of upcoming elections. Students are elated that they will have representatives to take up their issues with the management and seek their resolution.

No Affiliation, Pls

If a candidate fighting college polls is found affiliated to a political party, their candicacy can be cancelled under the Universities Act

There is another clause which prohibits campaigning in the name of an individual

The elections will take palce in two rounds

