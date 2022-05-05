AC Mumbai local trains' fares reduced by 50% starting today, check new ticket prices

File Photo

Daily commuters of Mumbai's local trains, we have a piece of good news for you! Starting today, passengers will have to pay less for travelling in the AC coaches of the suburban trains.

It was last week that Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve had said that the fare of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 percent. He had said that the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km for AC trains will be reduced to Rs 30.

Now, a notification by the Railway Board has clarified that the new fares would come into effect from May 5 (today).

READ | Cyclone alert for Odisha, know when it will hit the coast

Danve also said that the ticket fare between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane (34 km) would now cost Rs 90 instead of Rs 130.

It is important to note that the single journey ticket fare of AC locals currently ranges between Rs 65 to Rs 240.

Here are the new ticket prices;