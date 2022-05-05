Cyclone alert for Odisha, know when it will hit the coast

File Photo

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it is well prepared to face the eventuality of a cyclone hitting the state, and asked people not to start panic buying.

The assurance came at a time when there is a possibility of a cyclonic storm in the state in a few days. Odisha had faced the wrath of cyclones consecutively for the past few years.

"The state is well prepared for the eventuality if any. District collectors have been informed about the possible calamity," Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a clear picture of the possibility of a cyclone is yet to emerge.

The cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, the IMD said.

"As of today, we have not made any forecast regarding landfall of the system and probable area to be affected," IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said adding that it is too early to speak about a cyclone.

People of the state got panicked following a flurry of posts on social media claiming that a cyclonic storm is coming to hit the state.

Mohapatra made it clear that all low pressures in the sea do not take shape of cyclones and many of them fizzle out within the sea.

"The IMD is closely monitoring the development taking place in the South Andaman Sea. We will be able to make a prediction (about cyclone) only after the low pressure is formed," he said.

The people of Odisha have witnessed successive cyclonic storms during summer for the last three years. They are Cyclone Yaas in 2021, Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and Cyclone Fani in 2019.