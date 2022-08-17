Headlines

Mobile

Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, offers and more

The Vivo V25 series comprises two smartphones - Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Vivo is launching the new Vivo V25 series in India today. The Vivo V25 series comprises two smartphones - Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25. As of now, Vivo has only shared few details about the new Vivo V25 Pro model, however, specs of the upcoming Vivo V25 series have already been leaked online ahead of launch. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V25 Pro features curved edges and a colour-changing rear panel. As per the reports, Vivo V25 Pro sports an AMOLED display with 120Hz peak refresh rate. The company has confirmed that under the hood, the Vivo V25 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with 8GB of extended RAM. The Vivo V25 series India launch event will begin at 12:00 noon on August 17 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. You can all the live updates from Vivo V25 series India launch live here.

 

  • 17 Aug 2022, 12:05 PM

    Vivo V25 Pro features a 120Hz 3D curved display.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 12:04 PM

  • 17 Aug 2022, 12:01 PM

    Vivo V25 Pro features colour changing back panel.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:59 AM
  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM

    Vivo V25 series India launch event is underway.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:46 AM

    Vivo V25 series India launch event is about to start.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:38 AM

    The new Vivo V25 series smartphones will be sold in India via Flipkart.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:36 AM

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:21 AM

    Vivo V25 Pro is backed by a 4,830mAh battery with 66W Flashcharge support.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM

    The camera comes with features like optical image stabilisation, hybrid image stabilisation capabilities, super night portrait mode, and the ability to shoot videos with OIS at night.

     

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:03 AM

    When it comes to camera, the Vivo V25 Pro gets a triple camera setup at the rear with 64MP primary sensor.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 11:00 AM

    As per the reports, Vivo V25 Pro sports an AMOLED display with 120Hz peak refresh rate. The company has confirmed that under the hood, the Vivo V25 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with 8GB of extended RAM.

  • 17 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM
