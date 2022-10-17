Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Redmi A1+ goes on sale in India, gets special discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Buyers can get the new Redmi A1+ from Flipkart, Mi Store, and Mi Homes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Redmi A1+ goes on sale in India, gets special discount in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Redmi A1+

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi A1+ budget smartphone and the smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The Redmi A1+ is available in three colour options -  black, blue and silver. The company is offering the Redmi A1+ in two RAM and storage options - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. This is an introductory price and the company will hike the Redmi A1+ price after October 31. Buyers can get the new Redmi A1+ from Flipkart, Mi Store, and Mi Homes.

Redmi A1+ is the successor to the Redmi A1 smartphone that was launched in India a few months ago. The new smartphone features similar design and looks but gets a couple of changes in terms of features. The smartphone gets a leather texture finish and fingerprint scanner at the rear.

Redmi A1+ specifications

Redmi A1+ features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi A1+ features a dual rear camera setup that features a 8MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device has a 5MP camera at the front. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi A1+ will run Android 12 based operating system out of the box. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.