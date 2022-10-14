Redmi A1+ launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,999: Price, sale, specifications and more

Redmi A1+

Redmi A1+ budget smartphone has been launched in India today (October 14). Xiaomi has launched the successor to the Redmi A1 smartphone, Redmi A1+ in India. The new smartphone features similar design and looks but gets a couple of changes in terms of features. The smartphone gets a leather texture finish and fingerprint scanner at the rear.

Redmi A1+ price and availability

The Redmi A1+ will be offered in three colour options - black, blue and silver. The smartphone will go on sale in India from October 18, 12 noon onwards. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage options - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB

Redmi A1+ specifications

Redmi A1+ features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi A1+ features a dual rear camera setup that features a 8MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device has a 5MP camera at the front. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi A1+ will run Android 12 based operating system out of the box. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.