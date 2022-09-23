Search icon
Realme GT Neo 3T goes on sale in India with Rs 7,000 discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3T.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Realme GT Neo 3T is now available for purchase in India in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The new GT Neo 3T is the most affordable smartphone in India that supports 80W fast charging and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. This means that the device can be charged up to 50% in just 12 minutes. The smartphone was already available in Europe. The new Realme GT Neo 3T is available with Rs 7,000 off in Flipkart sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3T.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Price and availability

Realme GT Neo 3T is offered in three RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. As a part of the launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, buyers can get Realme GT Neo 3T with Rs 7,000 discount. This means the three variants of the smartphone are available at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999. The Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three colour options - Drifting White, Dash Yellow and Shade Black.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display. The display gets 120hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness and support for HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary camera, backed by a 8MP camera and 2MP macro lens. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 16MP camera at the front.

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a Vapor Chamber-based cooling. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

