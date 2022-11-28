Nothing Phone (1) gets support for this Apple AirPods feature

Nothing is also gearing up to roll out Android 13 for users soon.

Nothing Phone (1) has received support for Apple AirPods battery percentage indicator with the new Nothing OS update. The Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm has rolled out Nothing OS 1.1.7 for Nothing Phone (1). The update brings in a range of improvement and bug fixes along with support for battery percentage of connected AirPods. Until now, Apple AirPods users with Nothing Phone (1) were not able to see the remaining battery of the earbuds.

It is worth noting that the Apple AirPods battery level indicator is still under experiment and Nothing Phone (1) users will have to enable the feature manually by heading into the Experimental Features section in the Settings menu. To update your Nothing Phone (1), go to Settings > System > System updates.

Nothing is also gearing up to roll out Android 13 for users soon. Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared an image of Nothing Phone (1) in which it can be seen that it runs Android 13. The executive has confirmed that the company will soon begin the beta program of Android 13 and the first builds of the OS are working much better than expected.

For those who are unaware, the company faced a backlash from users when it confirmed that it won’t be rolling out a stable Android 13 update this year. At that time, Pei said that Nothing does not plan to rush on updates at the cost of user experience.

Nothing has promised that the Phone (1) will get three major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. This means that the Android 13 update will be the first major update that Nothing Phone (1) will receive.