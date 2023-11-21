Apple iPhone 16 Pro likely to get bigger display, 5x optical zoom like Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max was the first of its kind iPhone that featured a camera technology that wasn’t available on the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 16 Pro launch is almost a year away but rumours and leaks about the next Apple flagship have started to surface online. Recently launched Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max came with a new tetraprism lens system that offers 5x optical zoom to the users, first time in an iPhone. Now as per the latest tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company may offer similar technology in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro too.

Until now, the camera technology was limited to Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max because of space constraints. Only the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max was large enough to accommodate the hardware. As per MacRumors, Apple may increase the size of Apple iPhone 15 Pro to 6.3-inches, from the regular 6.1-inch Pro model that has been around for years. The larger size will offer more space to accommodate the camera hardware.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max was the first of its kind iPhone that featured a camera technology that wasn’t available on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple doesn’t wish to repeat that and it aims to bring the similar technology in the smaller Pro model too.

It is not yet known whether Apple will carry the same technology forward with its plans to improve the tetraprism lens in 2024. If rumours are to be believed, Apple is working on a "super telephoto camera" with a much longer focal length.