Apple iPhone 14 Pro shortage: Union minister talks to Apple over supply constraints

Apple iPhone 14 series with new features and design was launched last month by the tech giant. The Apple iPhone 14 range comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple IPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have received significant upgrades from its predecessor and that’s the reason the smartphones are witnessing better sales than the standard models. Over the last few weeks, several reports have claimed that there’s a shortage of Apple iPhone 14 Pro models in the national capital. Following the reports, minister of State For Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has revealed that he has spoken to Apple over stock of the company’s latest smartphone,

"I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone14 demand is being met also with India production, the iPhone14 pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing," Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted.



For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale in India on September 16. The top of the line Apple iPhone 14 Pro max features a ‘notchless’ design thanks to the new pill-shaped cutout. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip and it features a bigger and better 48MP camera. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,39,900.

The premium Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with almost similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max but with a smaller display and battery size. The company was expecting the Apple iPhone 14 Pro to be the best-seller in the iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900.