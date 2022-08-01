Apple iPhone 13 model available at Rs 19,000 discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch, may be last of its kind

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched in the coming weeks and ahead of the launch event, e-commerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive deals on the outgoing Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 13 series consists of four smartphones - Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smallest member of the Apple iPhone 13 family, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available with a massive price cut on Flipkart and this may be the right time to buy the phone. If reports are to be believed, just like the previous years, Apple will launch four models under its flagship series this year - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tech giant will reportedly ditch the ‘Mini’ model from the upcoming lineup as the form factor failed to create the ‘Buzz’ that the company expected from it and it may be the last Apple iPhone Mini model that we will see. Apple will introduce a new ‘Max’ model this year that will have similar features as the vanilla iPhone 14 model but with a bigger display. As Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Apple iPhone 13 Mini, this may be the right time to buy the outgoing model.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 for the base model with 128GB storage capacity and the e-commerce platform. The Apple iPhone 13 series was launched in India in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 69,900. Currently, Apple’s official website is offering the Apple iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB storage for Rs 69,900. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, 5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.