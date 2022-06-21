World Music Day 2022: History, importance, ideas for celebration

The worlds first musical day was held in France back in 1982 and Jack Lange, France's former Minister of Culture, orchestrated the event.

World Music Day 2022 will be held on June 21. As instruments' melodies and sounds fill the air, people all across the globe will feel a surge of enthusiasm. In India, Hindustani classical music has a long history, and even mainstream music is achieving new heights in the country. Because 'Music Day' began in France, it is known in French as 'Fete de la Musique,' which translates as 'Music Festival.' The day is observed across the globe to promote musicians.

Histrory

Music fans and musicians often organise public performances in parks, bus stops, museums, and cafés. Young musicians may also perform on this day, which is a terrific chance for them to show off their skills.

Importance of World Music Day

Musicians and music enthusiasts all across the globe look forward to World Music Day every year. Since musicians make their performances in open spaces like streets, bus stops, museums, parks, porches, and so on, this enhances their confidence, boosts community values, and motivates young musicians.

The Indian government has taken a variety of steps to promote Indian culture via music and raise the profile of Indian performers throughout the world.

How to celebrate World Music Day

Music Day 2022 will be widely celebrated all around the globe. A wide range of musical styles will be presented to the people.

On World Music Day, people holds small gathering of friends and listen to music and have a relaxed evening. The gathering can be done in houses and even in public places where musicians can perform.