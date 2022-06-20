International Yoga Day 2022: Easy at-home asanas to fight fatigue

Credit: File photo

Sometimes, you get irritated when you come home after an exhausting long day at work. You want to rest when you are up 3 whole nights preparing the presentation your boss wanted. But you are not able to sleep because of a bad headache that's not responding to the pill and you’re dizzy. Sounds familiar? Irritability, body pain, dizziness- all the symptoms above are clear indications of fatigue.

Fatigue is extreme tiredness that one feels from mental or physical exhaustion. Additionally, fatigue can either be a sign of or can occur from the use of drugs or therapies for health issues like anemia, acute liver failure, kidney diseases, anxiety disorders, and chronic inflammations.

In simple words, fatigue is a feeling of exhaustion with minimal energy and close-to-nil enthusiasm for any activity. So what does one do when they neither have the energy nor the mood for any activity, be it even daily chores?

Try these simple yoga techniques that are known to boost energy levels and reduce fatigue:

Aarambh Dhyan

Imagine a black hole and a white hole. Exhale all unwanted negativity, pain, and any feeling of uneasiness into the black hole. Inhale positivity, peace, and happiness from the white hole. Practice for a minimum of 11 counts.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama - Alternate nostril breathing

Begin by sitting in any comfortable posture – place your right thumb on the right nostril and inhale fully through the left nostril. Close the left nostril now and exhale completely through the right. Do the same procedure through the right nostril as well. Practice for a minimum of 11 counts.

Hastha Uttanasana - Raised Arms pose

Begin by standing straight- lift your arms over your head in Pranaam and stretch upward- bend slightly backward-lookup. Hold for a minimum of 15 counts.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Begin by sitting in any comfortable posture- exhale forcefully, the stomach should go in and inhalation will happen on its own. Practice for a minimum of 50 counts.

PadaHasthasana - Forward bending

Begin by standing straight- bend your body forward at the pelvis towards the ground-place palms on either side of your feet on the floor- tuck nose between knees and touch your thighs with your chest. Hold for a minimum of 15 counts.

These techniques can also be performed at your workplace. And while these techniques look simple, it is advised to take guidance from a qualified yoga master to achieve and perfect them.