Lifestyle

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Maharani Gayatri Devi was an MP from 1962 to 1975. In 1962, she contested for the first time on Swatantra Party ticket and defeated Congress candidate Shardi Devi by a huge margin.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

article-main
The lists of the most stunning, equally strong, and intellectually gifted ladies must include the names of two people: Maharani Gayatri Devi and Indira Gandhi. With their impeccable grace and beauty, these two women enthralled the entire globe and guided their nation and its citizens toward prosperity. 

On the other hand, Indira Gandhi and Gayatri Devi did not get along. And this spat led to the arrest of Rajmata Gayatri Devi. On June 26, 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced of the historic emergency at the All India Radio (AIR). After the announcement, one after the other high profile personalities were being arrested. 

Even Rajmata Gayatri fell in the line of fire and was imprisoned on corruption-related accusations. Although, it seems like her arrest was more of a political spat. 

Following in the footsteps of Jaiprakash Narayan, Gayatri Devi, the queen of Jaipur, was an active member of the Jaipur assembly from 1962 forward. In opposition to Indira Gandhi and the Congress party, JP Narayan was becoming more and more prominent. 

Rajmata Gayatri Devi was arrested on charges of corruption. The Income Tax department even claimed to have ceased over 1.70 crore dollars and expensive jewelry. 

During that period, Gayatri Devi was among the wealthiest individuals in the nation. She was renowned for both her distinct flair and beauty. The Rajasthani people adored her, and she even brought up several problems, including the crises facing farmers and girls' education.

Maharani Gayatri Devi was an  MP from 1962 to 1975. In 1962, she contested for the first time on a Swatantra Party ticket and defeated Congress candidate Shardi Devi by a huge margin. She got 192,909 votes out of 250,272 eligible votes, whereas the Congress candidate got only 35,217 votes. Her name was included in the Guinness Book of World Records for winning the election by such a huge margin.

