When is Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. The deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha during Pitru Paksha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok.

Pitru Paksha or Shradh began on September 10, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha and will end on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

It is believed that the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation. Hindus perform rituals, including Tarpan, Shradh, and Pind Daan during these two weeks and pray for the salvation of their ancestors.

When is Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022?

This year, Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarv Pitru Amavasya, will be observed on September 25. Mahalaya Amavasya marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha. The day also marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season which is dedicated to Maa Durga.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Kutup Muhurta - 11:24 am to 12:12 pm

Duration - 00 hours 48 minutes

Rohina (Rahun) Muhurta - 12:12 pm to 01:00 pm

Duration - 00 hours 48 minutes

Aparahan (PM) - 01:00 pm to 03:25 pm

Duration - 02 hours 25 minutes

Amavasya date starts - 03:12 am September 25, 2022

Amavasya date ends on September 26, 2022, till 03:23 in the morning.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Puja Vidhi

Take a bath on Sarva Pitru Visarjani Amavasya and wear white clothes and offer prayers to the ancestors.

Facing south, put black sesame seeds, raw milk, a piece of kush, and a flower in a copper pot and offer tarpan.

Chant 'Om Pitru Ganay Vidmahe Jagdharinye Dheemah Tanno Pitro Prachodayat' while doing tarpan and praying for the peace of the ancestors.

After this feed cows, dogs, crows, and ants along with Brahmins.

Now, send off Dakshina to Brahmins.