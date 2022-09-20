From improving blood flow to skin protection: A look at some health benefits of dark chocolate

File Photo

Who doesn't love chocolate? It is like an enchantress that has both men and women under its spell. Chocolates are irresistible and have a special place in our lives.

If you are a health freak or feeling guilty for having a piece of chocolate, well fret no more. We have enlisted a list of health benefits of dark chocolate.

Improving blood flow and blood sugar levels

The flavonoids in dark chocolate can stimulate endothelium and lining arteries so they are very good for health. Health-related studies have also shown cocoa and dark chocolate can improve blood flow and help in lowering blood pressure.

READ | Delhi University: DUET 2022 Exam likely to be held in second week of October, officials say

Helps reduce heart-related disease

Dark chocolates reduce blood pressure and lower your risk of heart disease. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants which help in fighting inflammation and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Dark chocolate helps to reduce anxiety

Chocolates are known for being stress busters. incorporating dark chocolates into your diet may help you relax. Dark chocolates have flavonols that benefit brain function and have neuroprotective effects. Dark chocolates help to adjust better and ease anxiety.

Improves skin from the sun

The flavonoids in dark chocolate increase skin density, and skin hydration and enhance blood flow.

READ | Lufthansa releases statement amid allegations against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for being 'deplaned' for being 'drunk'

Dark chocolate helps aid weight loss

Dark chocolate could be beneficial in losing weight through several mechanisms like hunger, appetite, and uplifting mood. Chocolates could improve metabolism and help you burn calories. So, yes, Dark Chocolate can aid in weight loss.

Chocolate also helps release happy neurotransmitters in the brain such as endorphins, serotonin, and other opiates.