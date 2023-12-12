When Beauty Meets Spirituality: Dr Shagun Gupta Speaks on the Importance of Spiritual Well-Being at Mumbai Event

Dr Gupta, who is also the founder of the Shagun Gupta Foundation, which works towards the betterment of society and helps the needy, spoke about the significance of understanding Bhagvat Katha in today's India.

Dr Shagun Gupta, a renowned expert in permanent beauty and anti ageing, recently attended the Shri Shri Tulsi Maharaj Bhagvat Katha event in Mumbai. Organized by Smita Thackeray, the event attracted dignitaries from the political, Bollywood, and television industries, including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, singer Sukhwinder Singh, among others. The event aimed to celebrate spiritual well-being and the importance of understanding the essence of Bhagvat Katha in today's materialistic world.

Dr Gupta, who is also the founder of the Shagun Gupta Foundation, which works towards the betterment of society and helps the needy, spoke about the significance of understanding Bhagvat Katha in today's India.

The event was organisedin an effort to enlighten the masses on the Bhagvat Purana, which is considered to be one of the most sacred Hindu scriptures. It is believed to contain the divine teachings and is often recited to attain spiritual upliftment.

Dr Gupta, known for her expertise in the beauty and aesthetic industry, her focus on organic and fermented beauty expressed her thoughts on the relationship between beauty and spiritual well-being. She believes that beauty and spirituality are two sides of the same coin and that as human beings, we must look within and outside to embrace personal transformation. In her view, beauty and spiritual connection go hand in hand, and individuals must ensure that they prioritize inner and outer beauty to attain spiritual growth.

In today's materialistic world, spirituality often takes a backseat, with people being more concerned about their external appearance. Dr Gupta points out that individuals who struggle with skin issues, lack of confidence and physical appearance may find it challenging to connect with their spiritual side. However, she emphasizes that by enhancing their external beauty, individuals can also foster spiritual growth from within.

According to Dr Gupta, individuals become spiritually awakened when they possess the strength to fight against the challenges of the world. This strength can be derived from good looks, education, and overall beauty. She believes that beauty and looks can serve as catalysts for individuals to connect with themselves spiritually.

The essence of Gita wisdom lies in its ability to transcend the surface-level appearance and enable us to see the essence of a person. It allows us to see beyond the physical body and recognize the soul within, the spirit beyond material possessions, and the divine presence in the world. While this understanding is crucial, it is important to acknowledge the significance of physical beauty as well.

Physical beauty, in its true nature, is a reflection of Krishna's supreme outer beauty, which is captivating and irresistible. We need not dismiss it as superficial or false. It is perfectly acceptable to appreciate and take care of our outward appearance. If we feel that our outer beauty could use some improvement, we can make efforts to enhance it.

The teachings of Bhagwat katha suggest that physical beauty is a glimpse of Krishna's supreme beauty. Although it is unfortunate that in our society, people often judge others solely based on their outward appearance, we must remember that outer beauty is transient. It is impermanent and does not define our true essence.

People may make unkind comments about our physical features, but how we respond to them is key. When we react with grace and dignity, we do not lose. However, this process can be challenging and disheartening. Instead, we can choose to embrace and enjoy taking care of our outer beauty while simultaneously nurturing our inner beauty. By doing so, we need not worry about others' opinions but rather inspire those around us.

Gita wisdom guides us to see beyond appearances and recognize the soul within. While physical beauty holds value, it is important to remember that it is fleeting. By cherishing and enhancing our outer beauty while cultivating our inner beauty, we can find harmony and inspire others along our journey.

She concludes.

In her day-to-day work and through her expertise, Dr Gupta combines the teachings of the Bhagwat Geeta with people's minds and issues. She aims to empower individuals by helping them enhance their outer beauty through permanent beauty techniques. By doing so, she believes that individuals can also experience a transformation within themselves, leading to spiritual awakening and overall well-being.

Dr Shagun Gupta, also known as India's Renowned Beauty Scientist and Pioneer in Permanent Beauty and skincare, Dr.Gupta has established herself as a powerhouse of talent and a pioneer in the field of permanent beauty. With her extensive knowledge in para medical and medical Micropigmentation, she has become a well-known beauty scientist in India. Her journey is highly inspiring, driven by her relentless hard work and dedication to making society a better place for all through her foundation, the Shagun Gupta Foundation.

Dr Gupta's expertise lies in making every soul feel beautiful and extraordinary. With her profound knowledge in the field, she has revolutionized the concept of permanent beauty. Her exceptional skills and techniques have attracted renowned celebrities, film-makers, and politicians, who entrust only Dr. Shagun Gupta with the task of enhancing their skin and achieving the perfect look.

In conclusion, the Shri Shri Tulsi Maharaj Bhagvat Katha was a perfect platform for individuals to explore the spiritual realm and understand the teachings of Hinduism. Dr Shagun Gupta's presence at the event would be remembered for a long time as she gave a new meaning to spirituality and beauty, reminding individuals that both are essential for a person's holistic well-being.