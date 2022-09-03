What happens when you quit drinking alcohol? You body heals in these four ways

Alcohol use can begin to take a toll on anyone’s physical and mental well-being over time.

When you give up alcohol, having been a dependent drinker, you’ll move through various stages of recovery. There are always going to be individual variations to these but broadly speaking we can make some assumptions about what we expect to happen and when.

Anyone who has been a heavy or dependent drinker should seek medical support and advice before they quit drinking due to the potentially dangerous – even fatal – impacts of going cold turkey without the right monitoring. However, no one should be scared of giving up drinking due to this – the right help for you is out there.

Know what are the effects when you suddenly stop consuming alcohol.

Reduced Risk of Certain Cancers

Since alcohol can damage your cells, it may lead to DNA changes that increase your risk for certain cancers, particularly liver, colon, and rectal cancer. In fact, alcohol use accounts for 6% of all cancers and 4% of all cancer deaths in the U.S. While it's not a guaranteed magic bullet for cancer prevention, "when an individual abstains from alcohol for an extended time the risk of developing these certain cancers is markedly lower in the long-term,".

Better Digestion

Alcohol use can alter your gut microbiome, which is responsible for key bodily functions like digestion. Your gut microbiome is full of bacteria, both good and bad, that, when properly balanced, help regulate different processes in the body. When your gut microbiome is thrown out of whack, you may experience more direct digestive woes (stomach aches, bloating, gas, pain) and/or less obvious side effects of a disrupted microbiome like fatigue, sugar cravings, and inflammatory skin conditions.

Better Sleep

The notion that alcohol can help you sleep better is a myth. It may make you feel drowsy and fall asleep quickly—but later in the night, it messes with your sleep pattern, as it works through your system. Since alcohol is a depressant, it can throw your sleep cycle off balance by slowing down your nervous system. As your nervous system speeds back up once the alcohol exits your system, you may experience sleep disruption and wake up more throughout the night.

Mental Clarity

Alcohol and heavy drinking can cause long-term, negative impacts on the brain, including poor memory and slower reflexes. Over time, the brain can actually get used to the effects of alcohol, causing it to work harder and cause unpleasant or even dangerous withdrawal symptoms like tremors and heart palpitations.