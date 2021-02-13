Watch: Instagram's popular dog Tika the Iggy reviews Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her pet canine Diana's fashion sense

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a fashion icon and there's no denial in that. The actor knows how to slay in both Indian and western outfits like a boss. But still, PeeCee planned to seek fashion advice from another fashion icon. Can you guess who? Yes, we are talking about Tika the Iggy, a popular Instagram dog. Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which is seen calling Iggy over a video call.

In the video, PeeCee asks the pooch, "Hi Tika I hear you’re the new fashion mogul…can I get your opinion?" To which Tika replies, "I would love nothing more than to help you Priyanka." The actor then is seen wearing a zebra dress by St John and holding her pet Diana in her arms. Tika calls PCJ "So trendy, so fabulous."

Diana also calls herself, "I am Vogue‘s best-dressed mommy!" To which Tika gives a so-so reply stating, "Um, I think you need a little practice, Diana."

Priyanka captioned the video stating, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble! Voice by @lorenapages Outfit 1: Dress @stjohnknits, Shoes: @jenniferchamandi, Earrings @jenniferfisherjewelry. Outfit 2: Dress @csiriano, Necklace @bulgari, Shoes @jenniferchamandi, Dog Collar @bulgari. Outfit 3: Jacket & Skirt @isabelmarant. Shoes @jenniferchamandi, Ring @bulgari, Earrings @bulgari. Outfit 4: Dress @halpernstudio, Shoes @jenniferchamandi, Earrings @bulgari."

Priyanka is currently being lauding for her debut as an author with the book titled Unfinished: A Memoir.