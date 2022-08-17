Want to celebrate in style? Here's how to perfectly dress this festive season

This festive season, flaunt the fashionista within you.

The most favourite time of ladies is just around the corner when they get the perfect time to reshuffle their wardrobe and flaunt their style. The festive season brings along a plethora of options in women’s wear and a perfect opportunity for you to showcase your creative, fashionista side with unique outfits that are the perfect blend of modern and ethnic - from lehengas to sarees, Kurti to Indo-western, there is a perfect outfit for each.

Mix and match

This festive season, you can probably mix it up and diversify your options. Assemble your look with a denim jacket over a gorgeous lehenga or style dhoti pants with ethnic crop tops. You could also choose embroidered blouse and team them with sharara pants set. This way, you can make your look more interesting and get some impeccable pictures for your social media.

Opt for funky accessories

Indulging in some funky accessories over your outfit will help you enhance your look. It will make your look radiant even if you’re your outfit is basic.

You could amp up your makeup game

Go for minimal makeup but a bold lip shade. Just make sure to get the primer, concealer and foundation applied generously across your visage. You can also apply some bronzer to your cheekbones and give them a defined look. Make sure you apply bindi and kajal as it is the biggest highlights when it comes to Indian women.

Experiment with your hair

Avoid letting your hair cascade down your shoulders this festive season. Experiment with something unique such as a princess braid or a waterfall braid with your long hair. Utilise your newfound hair length if your hair is hair. Or simply you can opt for a beautiful flower bun.