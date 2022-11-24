Vivah Panchami: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

File Photo

Lord Rama married Goddess Sita on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. On Vivah Panchami, the marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita is celebrated. Lord Ram is the symbol of consciousness and Goddess Sita is the symbol of Prakriti Shakti. That's why this day is important, because of the union of consciousness and nature. This time Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on November 28, 2022.

Vivah Panchami 2022 Date and Shubh Muhruat

According to the Hindu calendar, this year, the Vivah Panchami of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month will start on November 27, 2022, at 04.25 pm and will end on November 28, 2022, at 01.35 pm. Due to Udiya Tithi, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on November 28.

Vivah Panchami 2022 Shubh yogs

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:53 am - 12:36 pm

Amrit Kaal - From 05:21 am to 05:49 pm

Sarvarthi Siddhi Yoga - From 10.29 am to 06.55 am the next morning

Ravi Yoga - From 10.29 am to 06.55 am the next day

Vivah Panchami 2022 Puja Vidhi

Take a vow of Lord Ram's marriage after taking bath in the morning. Start the marriage program by taking a bath. Install the replica of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Offer yellow clothes to Lord Ram and red clothes to Goddess Sita, either recite the marriage ceremony in front of them or chant "Om Jankivallabhay Namah". After this make an alliance between Godess Sita and Lord Rama.

Why is Vivah Panchami special?

You get the boon of desired marriage. The problems of married life also come to an end. Worshiping Lord Rama and Goddess Sita jointly on this day destroys the obstacles in getting married. On this day, it is auspicious to recite the marriage ceremony of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Balkand. Reciting the entire Ramcharit-Manas on this day also makes family life happy.