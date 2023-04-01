Search icon
Video of Mukesh Ambani’s choti bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant in black saree with corset blouse goes viral, watch

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grabbed all spotlight on Friday (March 31) as the launch event was attended by many Bollywood stars as well as some known names from Hollywood. The NMACC is a dream project for India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and his family. The NMACC project is being led by Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani.

The launch event was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and several other members of the Ambani family.

Radhika Merchant is the choti bahu-to-be of the Ambanis as she is engaged to Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani. Radhika Merchant stole the limelight at NMACC launch as she came to the event wearing a black-hued Indo-western style lace saree with a corset style blouse. She opted for a pin-straight, side-parted hair, red lips and was looking super glamorous. Radhika Merchant also wore diamond and ruby-encrusted pendant .

Anant Ambani reached the venue with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant. He twinned with Radhika Merchant in a black-hued sherwani with self-printed motifs. Anant Ambani’s diamond brooch grabbed eyeballs too.

