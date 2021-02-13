Valentine's Day 2021 scam alert: Beware! Stay away from fake shopping offers, here's how

Valentines Day 2021 Scam

Online scams and frauds are becoming more usual across the world with each passing day. With Valentine's day on our door, scammers have all the more reasons and ways to dupe innocent consumers, people are receiving SMS, emails, and calls that claim to offer gifts, goodies for Valentine's day.

Scammers are using various ways to dupe users, it has been observed that online cheaters are using other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram to trick innocent people. Sadly, thousands of people are falling prey to online hunters.

Valentine's day scam 2021

According to reports circulating on the internet, a fake international jewelry brand website named 'Pondra' is tricking buyers with fake offers, rewards, and coupons, to look genuine, the jewelry website has listed jewelry with US dollars. The fake website also has a US-based address at the bottom of the webpage.

The brand is also sending emails to people visiting the website with the subject “Valentine’s Day Give The Gift They Really Want”. On close observation, one can always find grammatical errors in the phishing email's subject line itself.

TIP: Every fake website will have grammatical errors or some spelling errors, Here's how you can figure out.

Here are some tips to safeguard you from online scams and fraud:

1. You must not click on unverified and unknown links.

2. Avoid clicking on any sort of promotional emails.

3. Avoid messages from non-recognized brands

4. If you find any grammatical error in such scam emails or messages you must not believe them and delete them immediately.

5. You must shop only from verified websites or choose nearby shops.

6, Check mails and messages when you claim any offer.

7. Never click on pop-ups, as they contain junk files.

Tips for Valentine's day safety

1. Use verified and trusted website for online shopping

2. Always confirm the website by visiting the official page of the website.

3. Make sure to have the contact number of the seller.

4. You can always ask your friends and family before purchasing anything from a new or unknown website.

5. Do not make an advance payment in such cases.

6. Always opt for the Cash on delivery (COD) option.

Be aware Be Safe. Happy Valentine's day people!