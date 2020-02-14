Valentine's Day 2020: Feel the love this season with these heart-wrenching, gut-rending romantic novels

Book parties are not really a thing in India, at least not when you look at the larger picture. So there's a slim chance that someone is going to court you through your favourite novel in the times of Tinder and Bumble. There might not be anyone to discuss the semantics, the witty banter, the tearful declarations of love and the high-stakes half-breakup. But that's all right, isn't it? We as humans have this innate ability to adjust and rise over things and that includes keeping a check on our expectations.

Each one of us have our own ideological version of romance and even if we don't get a taste of it in real life - because some of them can be really 'non compos mentis' - we can always find the sense of familiarity in books. I am one of the few people who has actually read The Notebook before seeing the iconic movie. The timeless love story of Allie and Noah is as enchanting and gut-wrenching to read as it is to see Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling time and again on the screen.

If you find your Valentine’s Day plans lacking, or just want to immerse yourself in a good read, here’s a list of 15 adult love stories to celebrate the spirit of love in different worlds, bodies, shapes, and sizes.

The Bridges of Madison County by Robert James Waller: This profound and in ways soulful book by Robert James Waller was already a bestselling novel before Clint Eastwood turned it into a movie. The performance of the leads were so compelling, especially of Meryl Streep that she received an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1996. It is the story of a free-spirited photographer Robert Kincaid, who is on assignment to shoot the historic bridges of Madison County, and Francesca Johnson, a farm wife, whose husband and children are away on a trip. A beautiful tale of two soul mates who have met too late in life.

The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera: Milan Kundera's book of love and politics in communist-run Czechoslovakia between 1968 and the early 1980s is atypical to the extent that it might seem dystopian to many. Published in 1984, it is a story about two women, two men, a dog and their lives, articulated brilliantly through playful reflections while exploring the horror of kitsch. There's also mention of Nietzsche in the first line on the first page.

Call Me by Your Name by Andre Aciman: In all of modern fiction, the story of Elio Perlman, an intellectually precocious 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy, and a visiting 24-year-old American Jewish grad student named Oliver, set in 1980s Italy is probably the most cherished same sex love stories of all time. It is a tale that beautifully translates from a boy lusting after a woman at his family villa to redirecting his energy towards a swaggering American on a summer residency.

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier: Although this 1938 Gothic novel doesn't meet the requirements of a regular heartwarming love plot, it is a must read. Based in Monte Carlo, the unnamed young woman is swept off her feet by the dashing widower Maxim de Winter. His sudden proposal of marriage leaves her in disbelief as she is orphaned and working as a lady's maid. It is only when they arrive at his massive country estate that she realizes the dark, brooding shadows hovering over her life.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen: Jane Austen's classic story of Elizabeth Bennet and her beloved Mr. Darcy has been a pop culture mainstay for decades. First published in 1813, the timeless appeal of Elizabeth, her independence and strength is undeniable and inspiring. Also her love wrought with wit, cynicism and tenderness.

The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje: In 1992, Michael Ondaatje's book The English Patient shared the Booker Prize with Barry Unsworth's Sacred Hunger. Ever since, it has been translated into 40 languages, and turned into an Oscar-winning film. Throbbing with emotions, the book follows four dissimilar people brought together at an Italian villa during World War II.

The Fault in our Stars by John Green: John Green's novel is for the ones who believe in love. It follows the story of Hazel Grace Lancaster, a 16-year-old cancer patient, who meets and falls in love with Gus Waters, a cancer survivor from her support group. Both of them share a love of books and the same acerbic wit and are successful in eliciting both tears and laughter from the readers.

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell: Margaret Mitchell's Pulitzer-winning novel about Scarlett O'Hara during the Civil War is an old-standby classic. The 1000+ page romance between feisty Scarlett, who is the beautiful, spoiled daughter of a well-to-do Georgia plantation owner and scandalous yet dashing Rhett Butler is absolutely captivating and worth your time.

Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami: This 1987 novel raised Japanese author Haruki Murakami to literary stardom. Narrated by Toru Watanabe, who looks back on his days as a college student living in Tokyo, it is a nostalgic story of loss and burgeoning sexuality. Of human relationships and second chances.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte: Published under the pen name Currer Bell on October 16, 1847, by Smith, Elder & Co. of London, this novel by Charlotte Bronte, should have a permanent place in your library. It explores themes such as religion, sexuality, and classism while talking about the maturing love and emotions of Jane for her brooding boss Mr. Rochester.

Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle: Nathan W. Pyle is a master of celebrating love in all its glory. This book isn't exactly the sweep-off-your feet kind but rather a celebration of wholesome, romantic, platonic, everyday love in a hilarious way. His book dedications include messages for his wife like, "To Taylor: You remove the air from my lungs.” If dry humour is your thing then you should definitely get your hands on this book.

The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks: What can be said about this 1996 romantic novel by Nicholas Sparks that has not yet been said, discussed or debated? Considered a cult classic, it explores the story of Allie and Noah, based in New Bern, who despite years of separation, always find their way back to each other.

PS, I Love You by Cecelia Ahern: If you are a diehard romantic, then you should definitley read Holly and Gerry's love story, who are a married couple, living in New York City. Published in 2004, this novel by Irish writer Cecelia Ahern enjoyed the number one bestseller spots in Ireland, Britain, the United States, Germany. It was also number one in the Netherlands for nineteen weeks.

Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding: Helen Fielding's 1996 novel might be a diarised sub-Jane Austen, chronicling a year in the life of Bridget Jones, a 30+ single working woman living in London, who writes about her career, self-image, vices, family, friends, and romantic relationships, but it's still worth every penny. If you want to immerse yourself in love then this is the book you should pick.

Dear John by Nicholas Sparks: Published in 2006, this book by Nicholas Sparks, which is an adaption of the Trilogie Marseillaise written by French author Marcel Pagnol, is probably one of his best works even with a formulaic plot. It is based on John, an army sergeant who falls in love with Savannah shortly before 9/11 and for seven tumultuous years they stay in touch through their letters, meeting in person only rarely.