Troubled by dry skin in winter season? Follow these dos and don'ts for supple, moisturised skin

Photo: Pixabay

In the winter season, most people are troubled by the problem of dry skin. However, those whose skin is excessively dry, get to see this problem every time irrespective of the season. And due to some mistakes and carelessness, the skin becomes, even more, drier in winter. If the skin is not taken care of properly, then the problem of itching, breakouts, peeling of the skin, scaly skin etc. can start.

Due to dry skin, you may also start some skin disorders like psoriasis, and eczema. To avoid such serious issues, one must take care of some dos and don'ts related to the skin during winter.

Dry Skin: Dos

Apply body lotion after bathing with warm water.

You can also massage the skin with oil. Apply shea butter, olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil. Use a moisturizer made from them.

If there is no body lotion, then definitely apply moisturizer cream. Keep quality in mind while buying them.

If you have to go out of the house, keep the hand cream in the purse. Apply this after washing hands to keep the skin hydrated.

If you use a razor to remove hair, change the blade after 4-5 uses. If not changed, the skin becomes dry.

Apply oil on your face also. It provides moisture and nourishment to dry skin.

Use only products intended for dry skin. Skin will remain healthy.

It is necessary to exfoliate the face even in winter. This clears the pores of the skin. Exfoliate the skin once or twice a week.

The secret to healthy skin is to get plenty of sleep. You must also get 8 hours of sleep every day.

Dry Skin: Don'ts